Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $70.79 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

