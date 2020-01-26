Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

