Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,714,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 531,817 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 353,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 333,356 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 257,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200,718 shares during the period.

BSCK opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

