Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 636,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westrock by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Westrock by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

