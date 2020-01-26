Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

NVO stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

