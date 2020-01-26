Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.