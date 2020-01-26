Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,513 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of H & R Block worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H & R Block by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,605,000 after buying an additional 795,172 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in H & R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

