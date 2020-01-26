Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of TRP opened at $55.01 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

