Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,275 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.