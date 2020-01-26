Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $76.75 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.