Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ASML by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ASML by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $295.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.16. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 23.26%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

