Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 20,176 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.57% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

