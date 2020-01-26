Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

