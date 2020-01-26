Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UI opened at $173.13 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.51 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UI. Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

