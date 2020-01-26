Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.