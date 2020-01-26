Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.67% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

