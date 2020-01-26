Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,182,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,161 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,621 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 407,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 365,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

