Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

