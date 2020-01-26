Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

