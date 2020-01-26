Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,339 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,546. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

