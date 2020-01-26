Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 100,127 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

