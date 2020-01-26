Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,329 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.