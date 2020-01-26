Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 107,610 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,610 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.