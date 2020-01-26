Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average is $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

