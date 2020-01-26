Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,906 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of F opened at $9.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

