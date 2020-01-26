Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1,405.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $269.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

