Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 287,684 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

SLV opened at $16.91 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

