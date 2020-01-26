Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 45,186 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.17% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.