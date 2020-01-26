Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

HSPX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2593 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

