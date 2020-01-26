Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 831 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.52. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total value of $433,699.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

