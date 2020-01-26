Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,971 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.15% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter.

GHYB opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

