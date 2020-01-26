Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $76.91 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

