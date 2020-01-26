Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 87,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,090. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

