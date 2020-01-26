Jewel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Jewel has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004630 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

