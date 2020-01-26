Jibrel Network One Day Volume Hits $560.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinrail. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $560.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.05608501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033484 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

