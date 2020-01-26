Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

