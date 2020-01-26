Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 6,188 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after buying an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

