Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.