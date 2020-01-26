Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.