Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 298,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $223,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,603 shares of company stock worth $10,404,611. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $233.94 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

