Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 2,626 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

