Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 5,111 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

