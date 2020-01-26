Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

