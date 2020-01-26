Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 583,023 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

