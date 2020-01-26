Joule (JUL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,114.00

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Joule has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Joule has a total market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $32,114.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joule coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

