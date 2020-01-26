JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

