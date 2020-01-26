JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

