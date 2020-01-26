KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $108,369.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33. KARMA has a total market cap of $108,369.00 and $89.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.