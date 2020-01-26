KekCoin Market Capitalization Tops $334,402.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $334,402.00 and $9.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.59 or 0.02787849 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009163 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.