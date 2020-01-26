Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.21 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 327,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.